Orioles call up another top prospect in OF Heston Kjerstad, who hit 10 HRs in 21 games at Triple-A

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have brought up another top hitting prospect. They recalled outfielder Heston Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned catcher David Bañuelos to Norfolk. Kjerstad is ranked 29th on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft and made his big league debut last season. He hit .233 with two home runs in 13 games in that brief stint. He did not make the opening day roster this year, but he’s hit 10 home runs in 21 games for Norfolk. His return to the majors comes after the Orioles put struggling outfielder Austin Hays on the injured list with a calf strain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.