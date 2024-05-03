New Seattle coach Mike Macdonald takes it all in during first day of Seahawks rookie minicamp

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — New Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald went through his first true practice as a head coach with the start of rookie minicamp. The Seahawks have been in their offseason program for a few weeks, but the start of rookie minicamp was the first practice Macdonald has run since replacing Pete Carroll. Macdonald will eventually be more involved with the defensive side of the ball, but for now he is bouncing around to different areas of the team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.