New Orleans hires Stacy Hollowell as basketball coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The University of New Orleans has hired Texas Southern assistant and former Loyola-New Orleans coach Stacy Hollowell as the Privateers’ basketball coach. Hollowell coached Loyola to an NAIA championship in 2022. Following that season he joined the staff of then-Mississippi coach Kermit Davis. Hollowell left Ole Miss in 2023 after Davis was fired. Hollowell coached Loyola to 166 victories in eight seasons. He was named NAIA and NABC coach of the year after the Wolf Pack’s 37-1 national title campaign, which overlapped with the team’s temporary displacement because of Hurricane Ida. UNO went 10-23 last season. Hollowell replaces Mark Slessinger, who left UNO to become an assistant at Indiana State.

