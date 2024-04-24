Nets coach Jordi Fernandez eyes early success and a rare lasting stay in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have gone through coaches almost as quickly as superstar players in recent years, even while the team had been good enough to make five straight playoff appearances from 2019-23. Maybe Jordi Fernandez will be the coach to have lasting success. The first head coach from Spain in NBA history was hired this week and said Wednesday he expects the Nets to improve quickly after finishing 32-50 last season. The coach of Canada’s men’s national team spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings and stood out during a search that began almost immediately after the Nets fired Jacque Vaughn at the All-Star break.

