NBA Play-In Glance

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 16
Western Conference

LA Lakers 110, New Orleans 106

Sacramento 118, Golden State 94

Wednesday, April 17
Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 105, Miami 104

Chicago 131, Atlanta 116

SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 19
Eastern Conference

Miami 112, Chicago 91

Western Conference

Sacramento at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.<

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.