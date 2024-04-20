NBA Play-In Glance
|All Times EDT
|PLAY-IN
|FIRST ROUND
|Tuesday, April 16
|Western Conference
LA Lakers 110, New Orleans 106
Sacramento 118, Golden State 94
|Wednesday, April 17
|Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 105, Miami 104
Chicago 131, Atlanta 116
|SECOND ROUND
|Friday, April 19
|Eastern Conference
Miami 112, Chicago 91
|Western Conference
Sacramento at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.<
