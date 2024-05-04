Narváez outsprints Giro d’Italia favorite Pogačar to win opening stage in Turin

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jhonatan Narváez has marred Tadej Pogačar’s Giro d’Italia debut as he pipped the Slovenian star to victory on the opening stage to take the leader’s pink jersey that Pogačar is heavily favored to be wearing when the race ends in Rome in three weeks. Rarely has the Giro had such an overwhelming pre-race favorite as Pogačar. The two-time Tour de France winner had never competed in the Giro before and he was hoping to ride into pink right from the start but Narvaez beat him and Max Schachmann in a sprint between the three riders at the end of the 140-kilometer (87-mile) route from Venaria Reale to Turin. Schachmann also edged out Pogačar.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.