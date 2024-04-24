Nadal says he is not 100% fit ahead of Madrid debut. Spaniard still unsure about playing French Open

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will play in the Madrid Open despite not being fully fit. The Spaniard didn’t seem too optimistic about his chances of being ready for the French Open later this month. Nadal says he would not play in Paris if he arrives there feeling the same way that he is feeling ahead of his debut in Madrid this week. He said “the sensations haven’t been perfect this week.” He said “hopefully I can play without many limitations. If I play without limitations, even if I lose, than it will be positive.”

