Nadal plans to play in Rome after a ‘positive’ week in likely his last Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal leaves Madrid feeling better about his fitness than when he arrived. The veteran Spaniard says he will try to play in Rome while continuing his preparations for the French Open. Nadal lost in straight sets to the 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round at Madrid on Tuesday. But the 22-time major winner was feeling good about his progress following his latest injury layoff. He says it was a “positive week” in every way.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.