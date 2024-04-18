MLB suspends Pirates lefty Aroldis Chapman 2 games and fines him for ‘inappropriate actions’ vs Mets

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Aroldis Chapman has been suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his “inappropriate actions” against the New York Mets on Monday night. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, says Chapman’s suspension begins Friday when the Pirates are scheduled to host Boston. Chapman could appeal, which would delay the punishment until that process is complete. Chapman was ejected by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso after Harrison Bader doubled in the eighth inning of the Pirates’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. Pirates manager Derek Shelton says Chapman “evidently said something that the umpire did not like.”

