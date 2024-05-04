Mitchell scores 50 points in an attempt to end series, but Cavaliers fall to the Magic in Game 6

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell went for 50 points on Orlando Magic, but it wasn’t enough to help the Cleveland Cavaliers close out the first-round NBA playoff series between the teams. Mitchell scored his team’s final 22 points, including all 18 in the fourth quarter. No one else scored for the Cavs over the final 14 minutes as Orlando won 103-96. Game 7 is Sunday in Cleveland.

