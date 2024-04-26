Miami Dolphins bolster pass rush, taking Chop Robinson of Penn State with 21st pick of NFL draft

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
FILE - Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Miami Dolphins selected Robinson with the 21st pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, April 25. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins chose Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson with the 21st pick in the NFL draft. General manager Chris Grier used his first opening-round pick since 2021 to bolster a defense that saw a mass exodus of talent this spring. Robinson figures to immediately fill a need for new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver with his quickness and athleticism. Robinson, who is 6-foot-3, 254 pounds, had 60 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles over three college seasons.

