Miami Dolphins bolster pass rush, taking Chop Robinson of Penn State with 21st pick of NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins chose Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson with the 21st pick in the NFL draft. General manager Chris Grier used his first opening-round pick since 2021 to bolster a defense that saw a mass exodus of talent this spring. Robinson figures to immediately fill a need for new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver with his quickness and athleticism. Robinson, who is 6-foot-3, 254 pounds, had 60 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles over three college seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.