Merlier wins Giro Stage 3 after Pogacar fires up finale and stays in the lead

FOSSANO, Italy (AP) — Belgian rider Tim Merlier has won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia after race leader Tadej Pogacar almost caught the sprinters by surprise. Merlier claimed his second career stage win at the Italian grand tour on Monday. Jonathan Milan was second and Biniam Girmay third. Pogacar kept the pink jersey ahead of Geraint Thomas. The pair escaped from the main pack close to the finish but were caught with 500 meters left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.