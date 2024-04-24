McCutchen leads off with home run for second day in row and Pirates beat Brewers 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bailey Falter took a shutout into the eighth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

McCutchen hit the first pitch of Tobias Myers’ major league career down the left-field line for his 24th career leadoff homer and his 100th long ball at PNC Park. McCutchen connected off Joe Ross on Monday night in the Pirates’ 4-2 win.

McCutchen became the first Pirates player to hit a leadoff homer in back-to-back games since Adam Frazier in 2019. McCutchen is 5 for 8 in two games since manager Derek Shelton moved him to the top of the batting order, boosting his average from .173 to .233.

“Man, it’s unbelievable. He’s the man and not surprised at all,” Pirates closer David Bednar said. “So yeah, that was awesome. And maybe another one tomorrow.”

Pinch-hitter Connor Joe pushed the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Falter (2-1) was lifted after Gary Sánchez’s leadoff home run in the eighth — one of just three hits off the left-hander, who had a career-high eight strikeouts and two walks.

Since the second inning of his season debut on March 31 at Miami, Bailey Falter has posted a 1.73 ERA in 25 innings with a .154 opponents’ average in four starts.

Falter credits the turnaround to using his four-seam fastball more often.

“I’ve just simplified things,” Falter said. “I kind of shied away from being the pitcher that got me to the big leagues in the first place. Just try to go back to that. So far, it’s been doing really well for me.”

Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many nights and fourth of the season in seven chances, finishing a three-hitter.

Pittsburgh has won the first two games of the four-game series after losing six straight. The Brewers arrived on a four-game winning streak.

McCutchen’s homer was the only run Myers (0-1) allowed in five innings. He yielded four hits while striking out four and walking one.

“It felt good to get out there for the first time,” Myers said “First-pitch homer certainly settled the nerves, and it was good to see how my stuff plays up here. I was happy with it, and it was relief to finally pitch up here after eight years.”

The 25-year-old right-hander was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday. He also spent one day with the Brewers on April 17 but then was sent back down to the minor leagues without having pitched.

Milwaukee is Myers’ sixth organization since he was selected by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft. He also spent time with Tampa Bay, Cleveland, San Francisco and the Chicago White Sox.

Brewers: RHP Jakob Junis (right shoulder impingement) was back with the team and being observed for a possible head injury after being struck in the neck during batting practice a night earlier and taken to a hospital. Murphy said Junis, who is on the injured list with a right shoulder injury, was doing much better. … LHP Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) underwent an MRI on Tuesday but the results were not immediately available.

RHP Bryse Wilson (2-0, 3.29 ERA) starts for the Brewers on Wednesday night against his former team. LHP Josh Fleming (1-0, 1.74) will be used as an opener by the Pirates and likely be followed by rookie RHP Quinn Priester (0-1, 8.31).

This story has been updated to correct Andrew McCutchen leadoff homers to 24.

