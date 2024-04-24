Mbappe nets twice in 4-1 win over Lorient to put PSG on the verge of French league title

By The Associated Press
PSG's Milan Skriniar, left, hugs Kylian Mbappe after winning the French League One soccer match between Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, Brittany, western France, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

LORIENT, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice and provided an assist in a 4-1 win over Lorient to put Paris Saint-Germain on the verge of a record-extending 12th French league title. PSG extended its lead atop the standings to 14 points with four games remaining and can clinch the title if second-place Monaco fails to beat Lille later on Wednesday. Ousmane Dembélé also scored twice.

