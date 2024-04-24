Mbappe nets twice in 4-1 win over Lorient to put PSG on the verge of French league title

LORIENT, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice and provided an assist in a 4-1 win over Lorient to put Paris Saint-Germain on the verge of a record-extending 12th French league title. PSG extended its lead atop the standings to 14 points with four games remaining and can clinch the title if second-place Monaco fails to beat Lille later on Wednesday. Ousmane Dembélé also scored twice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.