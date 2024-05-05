Maxi Kleber of the Mavericks is out indefinitely with a separated shoulder, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Dallas Mavericks center Maxi Kleber has a separated shoulder that will sideline him indefinitely. The injury raises doubts about Kleber’s status for the rest of the playoffs. Kleber was injured in the first half of the Mavericks’ clinching 114-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas won the first-round series 4-2 and will play top-seeded Oklahoma City in the Western Conference semifinals starting Tuesday night.

