Marta says this will be her final year with Brazil’s women’s national team

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Marta plans to retire from the women’s national team after this year. The six-time women’s world player of the year has told CNN Brasil that she hopes to play in the Olympics in Paris but said that would be her last major tournament for the national team. The 38-year-old Orlando Pride playmaker apparently did not say whether she plans to continue her club career in 2025. Marta said she wants to play at the Paris Games for what would be her sixth Olympic appearance. She helped Brazil win silver medals in 2004 and 2008.

