Mariners put leadoff-hitting SS J.P. Crawford on the 10-day IL with oblique strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Leadoff-hitting shortstop J.P. Crawford has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right oblique strain. The move Thursday came a day after Crawford was a late scratch from the Mariners’ lineup after he felt his oblique tweak during batting practice. Dylan Moore started at shortstop in the series finale Thursday, and center fielder Julio Rodríguez moved up to leading off from his usual No. 2 spot. Seattle brought up infielder Leo Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma. Crawford is off to a slow start this season, hitting .198 with two homers and nine RBIs in his first 22 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.