Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for potential elimination matchup with Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Maple Leafs star and NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews will not play in Toronto’s pivotal Game 5 matchup with the Boston Bruins. Matthews has been dealing with an unspecified illness and had just four shots combined in Games 3 and 4. It comes after he had the Game 2 winner for the Maples Leafs, who trail 3-1 in the first-round series and are trying to stave off elimination. Matthews scored 69 goals in the regular season.

