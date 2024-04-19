Maple Leafs, Jets, Oilers and Canucks carry Canada’s Stanley Cup hopes with drought now at 30 years

Hockey fans across Canada are preparing themselves for the annual thrill and torment that arrives with the NHL playoffs. Winnipeg, Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto are in the 16-team field. Canada’s Cup drought dates to Montreal’s triumph in 1993, an agonizingly long time for fans in the nation that loves hockey more than any other. The Canucks, Flames, Oilers, Canadiens and Ottawa have all made it to the final since then only to fall short. The four Canadian clubs in this year’s bracket are the most to make the cut in a normal season since 2017.

