Man United beats Sheffield United 4-2 after twice falling behind against last-place team

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United beat Sheffield United 4-2 in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team went behind 1-0 and 2-1 against last-place Sheffield United at Old Trafford before eventually securing a win that moved it up to sixth in the standings. Jayden Bogle capitalized on an Andre Onana error to open the scoring after 35 minutes but Harry Maguire leveled against his former club seven minutes later. Sheffield United went ahead through Ben Brereton Diaz in the 50th and Fernandes leveled from the penalty spot in the 61st. Fernandes fired home an 81st-minute rocket from 25 yards and then he set up Rasmus Hojlund to add another four minutes later.

