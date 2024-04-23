Man City vs Man United FA Cup final time confirmed

LONDON (AP) — The Football Association says the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at the traditional time of 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) on May 25. Holder City plays rival United at Wembley Stadium in a repeat of last year’s final. The FA said the kickoff time had been agreed with both clubs, the local authority, safety advisory group and broadcasters. It is the second straight year that the final will kick off at 3pm. In recent years it has had an early evening time slot.

