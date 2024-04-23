Man City vs Man United FA Cup final time confirmed

By The Associated Press
FILE - The FA Cup trophy is seen before the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, June 3, 2023. FA Cup replays have for so long been a big money-maker for lower-division teams in English soccer but they are being scrapped from next season. Organizers are citing “expanded UEFA competitions” as a reason for the move. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LONDON (AP) — The Football Association says the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at the traditional time of 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) on May 25. Holder City plays rival United at Wembley Stadium in a repeat of last year’s final. The FA said the kickoff time had been agreed with both clubs, the local authority, safety advisory group and broadcasters. It is the second straight year that the final will kick off at 3pm. In recent years it has had an early evening time slot.

