Luciano Acosta scores for 3rd consecutive game, Cincinnati beats Orlando City 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored a goal for the third consecutive game and Roman Celentano had two saves to help FC Cincinnati beat Orlando City 1-0. The 23-year-old Celentano has four shutouts this season. Cincinnati (6-2-3), has won three consecutive games following back-to-back losses to the New York Red Bulls and Montreal. Bret Halsey replaced Yedlin in the 56th minute and was shown a yellow card moments later. The 23-year-old defender picked up his second yellow in the 78th and Cincinnati played a man down the rest of the way. Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando (2-5-3), which had its two-game win streak snapped.

