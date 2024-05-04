Logan Sargeant is the only American driver in F1. His seat is in jeopardy as he heads into home race

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The only American driver in Formula One had a somewhat decent showing in the Saturday sprint race ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. It’s just not clear how long Logan Sargeant can stake claim to his seat with Williams as the Floridian heads into his home race Sunday under tremendous pressure to deliver or lose his job. Williams team principal James Vowles has said that to keep his seat, Sargeant must elevate his performance to consistently match teammate Alex Albon. The speculation is Sargeant could be replaced this month. The leading candidate to take Sargeant’s seat is Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

