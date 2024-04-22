Lod helps Minnesota United beat Charlotte 3-0, ending 13-match unbeaten run at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Robin Lod had a goal and two assists and Minnesota United ended Charlotte FC’s 13-match unbeaten run at home dating to last season with a 3-0 victory on Sunday night.

It was the first meeting between Minnesota United (4-2-2) and Charlotte (3-4-2), which joined the league in 2022.

Minnesota United took a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute when Tani Oluwaseyi used an assist from Lod to score for a third time this season. Oluwaseyi was making his first start and eighth appearance. Lod’s assist was his fourth of the campaign, one off his career high for a season.

Lod took a pass from Franco Fragapane and notched his third goal this season four minutes into the second half to give Minnesota United a two-goal lead.

Hassani Dotson made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute, getting an assist from Lod off a corner kick to score his first goal of the season.

Dayne St. Clair finished with one save to earn his second clean sheet this season for Minnesota United.

Kristijan Kahlina saved two shots for Charlotte.

Minnesota United entered play with just one point in its last three matches after a hot start.

Charlotte falls to 3-1-1 at home under first-year manager Dean Smith.

Charlotte travels to play New York City FC on Saturday. Minnesota United returns home to play Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

