Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham further damages Premier League title hopes

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool conceded Michail Antonio’s late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with West Ham that further dented the Premier League title hopes of Jurgen Klopp’s team. Liverpool is limping to the finish line in Klopp’s final season in charge, recording just one win in its past five league games. Antonio’s header in the 77th minute at London Stadium tied the game after Andy Robertson’s goal made it 1-1 early in the second half and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola’s own-goal put Liverpool ahead. The draw leaves Liverpool in third place. West Ham went into halftime with a 1-0 lead following Jarrod Bowen’s header in the 43rd minute.

