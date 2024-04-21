Liverpool stays in the hunt for the Premier League title with 3-1 win at Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool stayed in the hunt for the Premier League title and moved level on points with leader Arsenal with a 3-1 victory over Fulham that was illuminated by a brilliant free kick by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool bounced back from Thursday’s exit to Atalanta in the Europa League quarterfinals and last weekend’s home loss to Crystal Palace by winning at Craven Cottage after Jurgen Klopp dropped Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister to the bench. Alexander-Arnold’s curling free-kick in the 32nd was canceled out by Timothy Castagne’s first goal for Fulham in first-half stoppage time. Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota scored in the second half as Liverpool joined Arsenal on 74 points. That’s one more than defending champion Manchester City.

