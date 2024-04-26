Lions trade up in first round of NFL draft, take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions made a move to address their secondary, grabbing Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 pick in the NFL draft after a trade with Dallas. The Lions moved up from the No. 29 spot. Detroit also received a 2025 seventh-round pick, while the Cowboys received Detroit’s first-rounder plus a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Arnold joins a mix of newcomers and holdovers at the cornerback spot. Detroit traded for Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis III in March and signed Amik Robertson as a free agent.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.