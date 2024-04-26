Lions trade up in first round of NFL draft, take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold

By DANA GAURUDER The Associated Press
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions made a move to address their secondary, grabbing Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 pick in the NFL draft after a trade with Dallas. The Lions moved up from the No. 29 spot. Detroit also received a 2025 seventh-round pick, while the Cowboys received Detroit’s first-rounder plus a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Arnold joins a mix of newcomers and holdovers at the cornerback spot. Detroit traded for Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis III in March and signed Amik Robertson as a free agent.

