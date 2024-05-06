Leonard’s health, contract extensions for George and Lue face Clippers with new arena move pending

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are moving into their new arena in nearby Inglewood this summer. Just who will be on the court and the sideline for them next season are among the decisions facing the team. Paul George has a player option for next season and James Harden will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Coach Tyronn Lue is seeking an extension, too. Kawhi Leonard’s health also looms large after it restricted his availability during the playoffs for the fourth straight year. His absence proved costly when the Clippers were eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks, with Leonard only playing in two of the six games.

