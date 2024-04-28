Last-minute penalty boosts Cologne’s Bundesliga survival hopes with 1-1 draw at Mainz

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Moenchengladbach's Robin Hack, right, and Berlin's Diogo Leitet, left, challenge for the ball during German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Federico Gambarini]

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Kainz has scored a stoppage-time penalty to boost Cologne’s Bundesliga survival hopes with a 1-1 draw at Mainz. The result means Darmstadt with 17 points could still catch Mainz with 28 in the relegation playoff spot but must beat visiting Heidenheim in Sunday’s late game. Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin drew 0-0 for a point each in their bids for survival.

