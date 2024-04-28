Last-minute penalty boosts Cologne’s Bundesliga survival hopes with 1-1 draw at Mainz

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Kainz has scored a stoppage-time penalty to boost Cologne’s Bundesliga survival hopes with a 1-1 draw at Mainz. The result means Darmstadt with 17 points could still catch Mainz with 28 in the relegation playoff spot but must beat visiting Heidenheim in Sunday’s late game. Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin drew 0-0 for a point each in their bids for survival.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.