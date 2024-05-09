LA Rams trade WR Ben Skowronek to Texans in draft pick swap

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have traded receiver Ben Skowronek to the Houston Texans in a swap of late-round draft picks. Houston got Skowronek and a seventh-round pick in 2026 for a sixth-round pick in 2026. Skowronek was a seventh-round draft choice from Notre Dame who played his way into a significant role on offense and special teams during his three seasons with the Rams. He notably had two catches for 12 yards as a rookie in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory while playing 46 snaps on offense after Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury.

