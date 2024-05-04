Kyrie Irving is still perfect in elimination games, and moving on with Luka Doncic and the Mavs

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) congratulates forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday, May 3, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s big second half has helped carry the Dallas Mavericks into the second round. Luka Doncic’s co-star fueled a 114-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for a 4-2 series victory. Dallas beat LA for the first time in three first-round tries over the past five seasons in the first postseason together for Irving and Doncic. Dallas is the No. 5 seed and opens the Western Conference semifinals at top-seeded Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Irving is now 13-0 in elimination games in his career.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.