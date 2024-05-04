Kyrie Irving is still perfect in elimination games, and moving on with Luka Doncic and the Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s big second half has helped carry the Dallas Mavericks into the second round. Luka Doncic’s co-star fueled a 114-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for a 4-2 series victory. Dallas beat LA for the first time in three first-round tries over the past five seasons in the first postseason together for Irving and Doncic. Dallas is the No. 5 seed and opens the Western Conference semifinals at top-seeded Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Irving is now 13-0 in elimination games in his career.

