Kyren Wilson wins world snooker championship for the first time after beating Jak Jones 18-14

By The Associated Press
England's Kyren Wilson in action against Wales' Jak Jones during the final on day seventeen of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England, Monday May 6, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — English player Kyren Wilson has won the world snooker championship for the first time. Wilson beat Jak Jones of Wales 18-14 in a match between two surprise finalists at the Crucible Theatre on Monday. Wilson lost the 2020 final to Ronnie O’Sullivan. He was never seriously troubled after flying into a 7-0 lead in the two-day final in Sheffield. Neither the No. 12-ranked Wilson nor No. 44 Jones were showing any kind of form leading into the tournament to suggest they were ready to win snooker’s biggest prize. It was a tournament full of surprises. Wilson was the only semifinalist who hadn’t come through qualifying. Wilson pocketed a first prize of 500,000 pounds.

