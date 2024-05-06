Kyren Wilson wins world snooker championship for the first time after beating Jak Jones 18-14

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — English player Kyren Wilson has won the world snooker championship for the first time. Wilson beat Jak Jones of Wales 18-14 in a match between two surprise finalists at the Crucible Theatre on Monday. Wilson lost the 2020 final to Ronnie O’Sullivan. He was never seriously troubled after flying into a 7-0 lead in the two-day final in Sheffield. Neither the No. 12-ranked Wilson nor No. 44 Jones were showing any kind of form leading into the tournament to suggest they were ready to win snooker’s biggest prize. It was a tournament full of surprises. Wilson was the only semifinalist who hadn’t come through qualifying. Wilson pocketed a first prize of 500,000 pounds.

