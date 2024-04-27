Klopp and Salah involved in touchline spat during Liverpool’s draw at West Ham in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and star forward Mohamed Salah have been involved in a touchline confrontation during the team’s 2-2 draw with West Ham in the Premier League. Salah was a substitute for the game and was preparing to come on in the 82nd minute when Klopp went over to speak to him. Salah answered back with his arms outstretched then started to point at Klopp. Klopp was nodding while looking out onto the field. Darwin Nunez was also about to enter as a sub and he got in between Salah and Klopp before pushing away his teammate. Klopp refused to divulge the reason behind the spat.

