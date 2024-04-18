Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard enters NBA draft after being named top freshman by SEC coaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reserve guard Reed Sheppard, who was voted the Southeastern Conference’s top freshman by coaches after leading the league in steals, says he will enter the NBA draft. The London, Kentucky, native was considered one of the conference’s best playmakers and perimeter shooters. He said in a social media post that it was time to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA and asked fans “to go with me” in a one-minute video. Sheppard started just five of 33 games, but was Kentucky’s No. 3 scorer at 12.5 points per contest, with an SEC-best 2.5 steals that ranked eighth nationally.

