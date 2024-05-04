Kentucky Derby to remain on NBC through 2032 in extension with Churchill Downs

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby will remain on NBC through 2032 after the network and Churchill Downs Inc. extended their contract through 2032. The deal was announced hours before the running of the 150th race on Saturday. The race switched to NBC in 2001 after airing on ABC from 1975 to 2000. It was on CBS from 1952 to 1974. The multi-year extension will make NBC the longest-running home of the Kentucky Derby.

