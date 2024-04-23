Juventus requires a late goal to beat Lazio 3-2 on aggregate and reach the Italian Cup final

ROME (AP) — A late goal that Timothy Weah set up for Arkadiusz Milik earned Juventus a spot in the Italian Cup final and kept alive the Turin squad’s chances of winning its first trophy in three years. Lazio won the second leg of their semifinal 2-1 but Juventus advanced 3-2 on aggregate. Weah sent in a cross seven minutes from time that Milik tapped in. Taty Castellanos scored a goal in each half for Lazio. Juventus won the first leg 2-0 with goals from Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus will face either Atalanta or Fiorentina in the May 15 final. Fiorentina takes a 1-0 advantage into the second leg of the other semifinal on Wednesday.

