Jurgen Klopp says Arne Slot would take on the ‘best job in the world’ at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has told Arne Slot that he will be taking over the “best job in the world” if the Dutchman is appointed as the next Liverpool manager. The Feyenoord coach has emerged as the favorite to succeed Klopp after confirming that negotiations have started between the clubs. Slot said he wanted to take up one of the most daunting tasks in soccer by succeeding the Anfield great. Klopp is standing down at the end of the season after more than eight years at Liverpool in which he has won a full set of trophies including the Premier League and Champions League. He said he liked Slot’s style of soccer but that he has not been involved in the negotiations over his potential appointment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.