Julio Rodriguez reunites with an old friend after finally hitting 1st homer of season for Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Julio Rodríguez tightly hugged the trident that the Seattle Mariners use to celebrate home runs. It was the first time the young slugger got to hold it this season, and he says it was too long since seeing his good friend. Rodríguez hit a two-run homer in the Mariners’ 4-0 win in Texas on Tuesday night that went 434 feet. After 60 homers over his first two big league seasons, his first this year landed about five rows deep in the second deck of seats in left field. It came in his 89th at-bat of the season while playing in all 23 of the Mariners’ games.

