Julien, Castro homer to help Twins sweep doubleheader with 4-1 win over Tigers

By DAVE HOGG The Associated Press
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jorge Alcala (66) celebrates the final out against the Detroit Tigers in the 10th inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

DETROIT (AP) — Edouard Julien and Willi Castro homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Minnesota used a seven-run 12th inning to win the first game 11-5.

The Tigers struck out 27 times in the doubleheader and 42 times in a 24-hour span including Friday’s rain-delayed 8-2 win.

Simeon Woods-Richardson (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and a walk in six innings in the second game. Cole Sands pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for his first save of the season.

Matt Manning (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. Like Woods-Richardson, he was called up Saturday.

Both offenses struggled against the late-afternoon shadows in the first five innings, with Julien’s third-inning homer giving Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

In the sixth, Castro — who played his first four seasons with the Tigers — picked up Manning’s sweeper well enough to hit his first homer of the season. That gave the Twins a 4-1 lead, and Woods-Richardson retired the last 14 batters he faced.

The first game went to extra innings thanks to an 8th-inning pinch-hit homer by Ryan Jeffers.

After both teams scored once in the 11th, Detroit reliever Alex Lange (0-1) walked Castro to start the 12th and Christian Vázquez bunted, but first baseman Spencer Torkelson’s throw to third was late, loading the bases.

Lange walked Austin Martin to make it 5-4. Kyle Farmer and Carlos Santana struck out, but Jeffers hit a grounder to third that went through Zach McKinstry’s legs for a three-run error.

McKinstry then replaced Lange, walked Manuel Margot and allowed a long homer to Wallner.

Jorge Alcala (1-0) got the win, allowing two runs in two innings.

Tigers starter Kenta Maeda allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits in six innings against his old team. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Minnesota’s Joe Kelly struck out a career-high 12 batters in six innings but gave up three runs — one earned — on six hits and a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: SS Carlos Correa was placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining an oblique early in Friday’s 8-2 loss to the Tigers. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he does not believe it is a serious injury, while Correa thinks it might have been related to the coughing he did during a recent illness.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the four-game series on Sunday afternoon, with Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.25) facing RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.79).

