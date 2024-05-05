Jose Ramirez’s slump- busting home run lifts Guardians to 4-1 victory over Angels

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jose Ramirez broke an 0-for-19 skid and finished a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-run home run and Josh Naylor also hit a two-run shot to lift the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Ramirez, a five-time All-Star had been hitless in six consecutive games before connecting on a full-count fastball from Griffin Canning (1-4) in the sixth inning to wipe out a 1-0 deficit. Andres Gimenez singled and Ramirez followed with his sixth home run of the season into the stands in right-center.

Naylor added insurance with his team-leading eighth homer with two outs in the eighth inning off Matt Moore. Naylor’s shot came after Ramirez drew a two-out walk.

Carlos Carrasco (2-2) allowed one run and six hits over six innings. He had given up 13 runs and five home runs over nine innings in his previous two starts.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 10th save in 12 chances.

Canning (1-4) pitched a season-high six innings, giving up just two runs while striking out five and walking one.

The AL Central-leading Guardians (22-12) moved 10 games over .500 by taking two of three in the series. The Angels (12-22) dropped 10 games under.

The Angels lost for the 13th time in their past 16 games overall and have lost 27 of their past 32 at Progressive Field. Los Angeles has only one series win this year.

The Angels got their run in the second inning when Willie Calhoun hit a leadoff double and scored on Jo Adell’s sacrifice fly. Cole Tucker had two hits for the Angels and is 5 for 12 since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Catcher Logan O’Hoppe (right hand contusion) was out of the lineup after being injured Saturday night but expects to play Monday. … Infielder Luis Rengifo (illness) sat out for a second straight day but said he was feeling better.

Guardians: Left fielder Steven Kwan underwent an MRI on his left hamstring after feeling tightness and leaving the game Saturday night. He entered the day leading the AL with a .353 batting average. … LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger inflammation) and RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation) both pitched for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. Hentges, who could be activated on Monday, worked one scoreless inning and Morgan struck out all three batters he faced in his first outing. … Double-A Akron outfielder Chase DeLauter, considered the organization’s top prospect, has a broken bone in his left foot and will be evaluated Wednesday. He had surgery on the same foot prior to last season.

UP NEXT

Angels: Open a three-game series Monday night in Pittsburgh with LHP Tyler Anderson (2-3, 2.23 ERA) facing Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (2-3, 5.18).

Guardians: Begin a three-game home series Monday night with Detroit as RHP Triston McKenzie (2-2, 4.34) will oppose Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.00). Flaherty tied an AL record by striking out the first seven batters he faced on Tuesday against St. Louis.

