Jordan Spieth got elbowed back in the fairway, but missed cut at hometown Nelson

By The Associated Press
Jordan Spieth gestures as the gallery applauds his putt on the sixth green during the second round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth elbowed his way back into the fairway on the 16th hole, and still missed the cut in his hometown Nelson tournament. Spieth’s wayward drive at the 495-yard par 4 went well right into the trees before suddenly rolling back into the fairway. The ball had ricocheted off the arm of a male spectator sitting with a group under the trees Friday. Spieth took out another ball that he signed and gave to spectator who had a significant welt just above his right elbow. Spieth then missed the green and two-putted for a bogey. He finished with a 1-under 70 for a 4-under 138 total, missing the cut by two strokes.

