Jordan Spieth got elbowed back in the fairway, but missed cut at hometown Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth elbowed his way back into the fairway on the 16th hole, and still missed the cut in his hometown Nelson tournament. Spieth’s wayward drive at the 495-yard par 4 went well right into the trees before suddenly rolling back into the fairway. The ball had ricocheted off the arm of a male spectator sitting with a group under the trees Friday. Spieth took out another ball that he signed and gave to spectator who had a significant welt just above his right elbow. Spieth then missed the green and two-putted for a bogey. He finished with a 1-under 70 for a 4-under 138 total, missing the cut by two strokes.

