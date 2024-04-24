Johnny Cueto signs minor league deal with Texas. He was an All-Star for Rangers manager Bruce Bochy

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The 38-year-old Cueto was 1-4 with a 6.02 ERA in 13 games last season for Miami Marlins. The right-hander was on the injured list more than three months with a biceps injury. His last All-Star season was in 2016, when he was 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts for the San Francisco Giants with manager Bruce Bochy, who is now in his second season with Texas. Cueto was also part of Kansas City’s World Series title in 2015, when the pitching staff also included Chris Young, now the Texas GM.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.