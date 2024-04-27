Jets take CFL’s top rookie Qwan’tez Stiggers in 5th round of NFL draft. He never played college ball

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Qwan’tez Stiggers thought his NFL dream ended nearly four years ago. After his father died in a car accident in September 2020, Stiggers dealt with depression and he dropped out of college. He eventually returned to football and his long, emotional journey took him to the CFL where the cornerback was the league’s most outstanding rookie. On Saturday, Stiggers was selected by the New York Jets on Saturday in the fifth round as the 176th overall pick. And that’s despite never playing a snap of college football. He’s believed to be the first CFL player drafted by an NFL team without any college experience.

