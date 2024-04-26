Japan’s Kozuma takes a 1st-round lead in LIV Golf’s return to The Grange in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Jinichiro Kozuma birdied his first three holes in a bogey-free round of 9-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LIV Series golf tournament in Australia. The Japanese player had seven birdies and an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole at The Grange on Friday, where last year’s inaugural LIV Australian event featured one of the largest galleries of the year on the series. Carlos Ortiz and Danny Lee were tied for second with 64s and four other players were tied for fourth with 65s. The group included Jon Rahm, who has yet to win since joining LIV in December.

