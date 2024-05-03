Japan beats Uzbekistan in stoppage time in U23 Asian Cup final

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Japan has left it late to win its second Under-23 Asian Cup after beating Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final. Substitute Fuki Yamada broke the deadlock in the first minute of stoppage time in Al-Rayyan on Friday. Japan goalkeeper Leo Kokubo saved a penalty to preserve the lead. Uzbekistan almost took an incredible lead just before halftime. Ruslanbek Jiyanov was just inside the Japanese half when he tried to send a long cross into the area but, instead, the flight of the ball deceived Kokubo and bounced off the crossbar. For the goal, Ryotaro Araki backheeled the ball to Yamada just outside the area, and he fired low into the left corner.

