Jaguars select LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. in the NFL draft, giving QB Trevor Lawrence a big target

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to build around franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence by trading down six spots and drafting LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft. Adding the 6-foot-3, 209-pound Thomas should help offset the loss of Calvin Ridley to rival Tennessee in free agency and give the Jaguars a chance to have a legit No. 1 receiver for the first time since Jimmy Smith retired following the 2005 season. Thomas led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 17 receiving touchdowns last season. He finished with 68 catches for 1,177 yards, averaging a whopping 17.3 yards a reception.

