Jaden Craig throws for 316 yards and 4 TDs as Harvard beats Cornell 38-20

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Craig completed 20 of 27 for 316 yards passing and threw for four first-half touchdowns — hitting Seamus Gilmartin and Cooper Barkate for two scores apiece — to help Harvard beat Cornell 38-20. Craig hit Gilmartin for a 54-yard catch-and-run for a TD that gave Harvard the lead for good at 17-14 with 8:36 left in the second quarter. Gilmartin caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Craig almost 7 minutes later and Craig threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Barkate to make it 31-14 with 5 seconds to play in the first half. Jameson Wang threw two touchdown passes and ran for a 10-yard TD that gave Cornell (1-3, 1-1) 14-10 lead in the second quarter.

