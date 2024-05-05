Jackson scores twice as Chelsea routs West Ham 5-0

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has routed West Ham 5-0 in the Premier League to boost its chances of qualifying for Europe next season. Nicolas Jackson scored twice at Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino’s team moved up to seventh in the standings and two points behind sixth-place Newcastle. The win maintained Chelsea’s impressive recent scoring run at home, taking its total to 22 goals in the last six league games in front of its own fans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.