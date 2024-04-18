Italy starting Davis Cup title defense against Brazil and US plays Chile

LONDON (AP) — Italy will kick off the defense of its Davis Cup title against Brazil in Bologna on Sept. 11. The full schedule of the Davis Cup Finals group stage has been announced and all the matches will take place from Sept. 10-15 across four cities. Italy will also play against the Netherlands and Belgium in Group A. The United States has won the competition a record 32 times and starts its campaign against Chile in Zhuhai, China, before then going on to play Slovakia and Germany. Runner-up Australia plays France in Valencia on Sept. 10. Britain faces 2022 champion Canada on the final day in Manchester.

